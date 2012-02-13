PARIS Feb 13 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal said it was confident it would increase revenue and profits again this year as emerging markets are set to eclipse Western Europe as the biggest contributor to sales.

The provider of Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfume posted 2011 operating profit of 3.29 billion euros, up 7.7 percent and ahead of an average estimate of 3.23 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The world's biggest cosmetics group's operating margin rose to 16.2 percent from 15.7 percent the previous year. Full-year sales rose 5.1 percent like-for-like to 20.34 billion euros, also just ahead of the average estimate of 20.28 billion.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the group was well-equipped to "achieve another year of sales and profit growth in 2012". (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)