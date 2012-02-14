BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 14 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon expects the global cosmetics market to rise 4 percent this year, he told a news conference on Tuesday.
The CEO added that the company had so far not seen any signs of a slowdown. (Reporting By James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for q4 of 2016 to be between approximately $13.4 million to $13.9 million
* On Feb 14, 2017, Peter Roddy resigned, effective March 9, 2017, as vice president, chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: