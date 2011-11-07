PARIS Nov 7 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal reiterated its full-year goal to outperform the market and increase sales and profitability after strong demand for its luxury products helped third-quarter sales meet expectations.

Revenue rose 4.8 percent like-for-like to 4.94 billion euros ($6.79 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, the seller of Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfume said in a statement on Monday.

The group was expected to post sales of 4.95 billion euros, according to the average of estimates from 12 analysts in a Reuters poll. Organic growth was seen at 4.7 percent.

"With a favourable cosmetics market trend despite the uncertainties facing the worldwide economy, we are tackling the last quarter with confidence," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)