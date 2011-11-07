PARIS Nov 7 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal
reiterated its full-year goal to outperform the market
and increase sales and profitability after strong demand for its
luxury products helped third-quarter sales meet expectations.
Revenue rose 4.8 percent like-for-like to 4.94 billion euros
($6.79 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, the seller of
Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfume
said in a statement on Monday.
The group was expected to post sales of 4.95 billion euros,
according to the average of estimates from 12 analysts in a
Reuters poll. Organic growth was seen at 4.7 percent.
"With a favourable cosmetics market trend despite the
uncertainties facing the worldwide economy, we are tackling the
last quarter with confidence," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul
Agon said.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)