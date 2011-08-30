PARIS Aug 30 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal (OREP.PA) on Tuesday posted first-half operating profit slightly below forecasts and a lower operating margin, hit by higher advertising and research expenses.

The provider of Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfume posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.7 billion euros ($2.47 billion), compared with an average estimate of 1.77 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The group's first-half operating margin fell to 16.8 percent from 17.3 percent last year.

L'Oreal repeated that it aimed to beat the growth of the global cosmetics market and improve profits this year. ($1=.6897 Euro) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)