BRIEF-Blirt Q4 net result swings to loss of 777,000 zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its Q4 revenue was 1.5 million zlotys ($371,361) versus 3.6 million zlotys a year ago
PARIS, April 12 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal on Thursday reported 9.4 percent revenue growth for the first quarter, lifted by big-spending emerging-market consumers and renewed appetite for high-end luxury goods.
L'Oreal also said it was confident that it would outperform the market in 2012 and grow sales and profits this year.
First-quarter revenue grew 9.4 percent, to 5.64 billion euros ($7.43 billion). On a like-for-like basis the increase was 6.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Scott Danielsen appointed Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon:
* Karolinska development divests its holding in Inhalation sciences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)