PARIS, March 2 French cosmetics giant
L'Oreal said it had nominated Nestle Chief
Executive Paul Bulcke to its board.
Bulcke will be proposed at the next annual meeting in April
along with another of the Swiss food group's senior executives,
Christiane Kuehne, L'Oreal said in a statement on Friday.
The announcement comes less than a month after L'Oreal said
89-year-old company heiress Liliane Bettencourt would be
replaced on the board by her 25-year-old grandson Jean-Victor
Meyers.
Bettencourt, France's richest woman, lost control of her
business affairs to daughter Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers in an
October court ruling on the grounds of declining mental
capacity.
Nestle and the Bettencourt family own around 30 percent of
L'Oreal. Nestle executives first joined L'Oreal's board in 1990,
after the Swiss group became its largest corporate shareholder.
The Nestle nominees are to replace Chief Technology officer
Werner Bauer and former Executive Vice President Francisco
Castañer, who retired in 2009.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Laurence Frost and
Will Waterman)