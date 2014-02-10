(Adds background, more analyst comment, dropped words in
paragraph 6)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS Feb 10 L'Oreal shares climbed 5
percent on Monday after a report that food maker Nestle
was studying options to reduce its 30 percent stake in
the French cosmetics group, now worth more than 23 billion euros
($31.3 billion).
Investors were betting that L'Oreal would buy the stake from
Nestle over time, a move analysts estimate could boost L'Oreal's
earnings per share by as much as 20 percent. It would not
materially alter Nestle's earnings, they said.
Other options for Nestle's exit include selling the shares
to the Bettencourt family, the largest shareholder in L'Oreal
with 30.9 percent, selling on the public market, or selling to a
third party.
"We believe that the most likely outcome is that L'Oreal
purchases the stake from Nestle via a conventional share
buyback," said Exane BNP Paribas analysts. They added that
Nestle's own acquisition intentions could be "somewhat more
material" than the bolt-on deals it has said to be open to.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that Nestle has told L'Oreal of
its intentions and the two companies have discussed the issue
with banks, though no decision over the possible timing of any
sale has been made.
The Swiss foods group is under pressure to make its
intentions clear toward L'Oreal, its partner of 40 years, when a
key plank of the shareholder pact that binds them ends in April,
investors have told Reuters.
The report has come just a few days before Nestle's annual
results are due on Thursday, heightening speculation that it may
comment on its intentions and would have informed L'Oreal ahead
of time. L'Oreal is due to report results on Monday afternoon.
"We think it likely Nestle will announce a decision
regarding the future of its shareholding in L'Oréal," UBS said
in a note about the Swiss group's forthcoming results.
"Should management decide to sell and use the proceeds to
fund a share buy-back, we expect it would be modestly accretive
to earnings and would likely be seen as evidence of greater
capital discipline."
L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said last year the
French group had the financial fire power to buy back Nestle's
stake - ending years of silence on the issue.
However, such a deal could take years to complete as
companies are limited in the amount of share capital they can
cancel every two years after they bought back the shares.
NON-CORE ASSETS
Nestle, which owns brands such as Kit Kat chocolate bars,
Gerber baby food and Alpo pet food, owns 29.5 percent of
L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics group, worth about 78
billion euros following Monday's rise.
The April 2014 expiry of a 10-year right of first refusal
agreement with the Bettencourt family should make it easier for
Nestle to sell, though it has no urgent need to do so, given
that it had 3.9 billion Swiss francs ($4.34 billion) in cash on
its balance sheet at the end of June and generates earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around 18
billion Swiss francs.
Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck, who has a remit to review the
future of the stake, said in August that he wanted to keep all
options open.
Nestle, which has been developing its health and wellness
operations in recent years, is trying to maximise its use of
capital and dispose of non-core, under-performing assets.
In December, Nestle sold its 10 percent stake in Givaudan
, raising expectations that a sale of L'Oreal shares
could follow. It also recently struck deals to sell its
PowerBar, Jennie Craig and U.S. frozen pasta businesses, and is
reviewing a possible sale of its frozen food unit Davigel,
sources told Reuters.
Shares in Sanofi also rose on Monday as investors
bet that any move by L'Oreal to buy its shares from Nestle would
prompt it to sell its 9 percent stake in Sanofi, worth $12
billion, to finance the deal.
Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters in a recent interview
the French drug maker could be a willing buyer of the stake,
calling such a deal potentially "very accretive".
L'Oreal shares were up 4.7 percent at 129.35 euros by 1246
GMT, while Sanofi shares were up 1.9 percent. Nestle shares were
up 0.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
($1 = 0.8982 Swiss francs)
(Additional by Martinne Geller in London and Astrid Wendlandt
in Paris; Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)