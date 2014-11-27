PARIS Nov 27 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal and food group Nestle on Thursday announced their intention to end their nutritional supplement joint venture Inneov as of the first quarter of next year.

Inneov, created in 2002, "has not met the development expected by both partners," the groups said in a statement. In 2013, Inneov generated sales of 52 million euros ($64.86 million).

($1 = 0.8017 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Leila Abboud)