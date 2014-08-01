UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 1 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal said on Friday it expected business trends to improve in the second half, mainly thanks to a rebound in the United States.
The group, which published first-half results on Thursday broadly in line with forecasts, also said it had enjoyed the strongest growth in western Europe since 2007 in the first half, with sales up 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.
"We are confident that business trends will improve in the second half of the year and we will see an acceleration in the mass market business," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told analysts and journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources