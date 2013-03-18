UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 18 Lindsay Owen-Jones, who headed L'Oreal for almost 20 years, is preparing to leave the French cosmetics giant, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Honorary chairman of L'Oreal since 2011, Owen-Jones wrote in a letter to Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon that he planned to "pass the baton" and step down from the board on April 26.
Owen-Jones, 67, led the group from 1988 until 2006, when he split the role of chairman and CEO, leaving the day-to-day running of the group to Agon.
He was the mastermind behind L'Oreal's expansion from a Europe-focused company into the world's biggest cosmetics group through a series of successful acquisitions that have helped propel growth despite the economic downturn.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources