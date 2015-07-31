UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 31 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he expected sales growth in the second half to improve in China, an important strategic market for the cosmetics group.
"We are pretty confident that China will be a better second half," Agon told investors on a conference call about L'Oreal's first-half results, published late on Thursday. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.