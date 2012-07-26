* Sales up 5.7 pct like-for-like vs 6.4 pct in Q1
* Luxury slowdown, euro zone crisis hit quarter -CEO
* Reiterates aim to outperform market in 2012
(Adds CEO comments, detail)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, July 26 France's L'Oreal, the
world's biggest cosmetics maker, reiterated that it was on track
to outperform its market in 2012 after like-for-like sales in
the second quarter grew at a slower pace than in the first.
Strong luxury sales and a recovering North American market
have helped L'Oreal offset stagnation in Western Europe, where
consumers are under pressure, since the beginning of the year.
However, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon admitted there had
been a slowdown in the luxury market, despite maintaining an
overall "good" rhythm of growth, with signs of impact in Asia.
"It's true that we saw a slowdown of the luxury market
between the first quarter and second quarter," he told analysts
on a conference call. "It is by the way the only major slowdown
that we see in our markets."
L'Oreal revenue grew 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis in
the second quarter to 5.57 billion euros ($6.85 billion). That
compared with 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter.
Luxury sales growth retreated to 8.7 percent from 12.2
percent. High-spending Asian consumers, among L'Oreal's biggest
growth generators, also lost steam in the quarter. Asia-Pacific
sales growth slowed to 9.2 percent from 15.5 percent.
And amid the raging euro zone debt crisis, L'Oreal saw its
Western European sales fall 0.1 percent on a like-for-like basis
to 1.88 billion euros. The region accounts for about one-third
of revenue.
"The southern euro zone, as you know, is not a walk in the
park," said CEO Agon. "We have had time to...adjust to it."
Shares of L'Oreal have gained 15.5 percent year-to-date, in
line with a 15.2 percent rise for the STOXX Europe consumer
goods index.
On a six-month basis, L'Oreal revenue has come in ahead of
expectations. L'Oreal made 11.21 billion euros in revenue,
better than consensus analyst forecasts of 11.06 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Nina Sovich and James
Regan)