PARIS, July 26 France's L'Oreal, the
world's biggest cosmetics maker, on Thursday reiterated it was
on track to outperform its market in 2012 after second-quarter
sales grew 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Strong luxury sales and a recovering North American market
have helped L'Oreal offset stagnation in Western Europe, where
consumers have been under pressure, since the beginning of the
year.
"Despite the uncertain economic environment, we are
confident in the group's ability to outperform the market in
2012, and to achieve another year of solid growth in both sales
and profits," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said.
