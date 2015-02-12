PARIS Feb 12 L'Oreal on Thursday posted a 4.9 pct rise in fourth-quarter comparable sales that beat market expectations, driven in part by strong demand for its luxury products.

The world's biggest cosmetics group, which makes Lancome perfume and Yves Saint Laurent lipstick, saw total revenues rise 3.7 percent in 2014 to 22.53 billion euros ($25.70 billion), beating a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S forecast of 22.45 billion.

For the fourth quarter, analysts had expected comparable sales growth of only 3.4 percent.

L'Oreal proposed a dividend of 2.7 euros a share for 2014, up 8 percent against the prior year. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Andrew Callus)