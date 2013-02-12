PARIS Feb 12 The chief executive of L'Oreal said he expects the worldwide market for cosmetics to increase at a similar rate to last year in 2013.

Jean-Paul Agon told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday following the publication of full-year results that he saw "growth close to that of 2012" for the global cosmetics market. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)