PARIS Feb 13 French cosmetics group L'Oreal gave an upbeat outlook for the current year saying it expected a "substantial increase" in profit.

"In light of the current exchange rates, we intend to build 2015 around a substantial increase in profit and a moderate increase in profitability," Finance Director Christian Mulliez said at a presentation of the group's annual results. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)