PARIS Nov 3 L'Oreal said on Monday that it expects sales growth to pick up in the fourth quarter after a worse-than-expected slowdown in the three months to Sept. 30.

The world's biggest cosmetics group saw third-quarter sales growth slow like-for-like to 2.3 percent, compared with growth of 4.1 percent in the previous three months and an average estimate cited by analysts of 3.6 percent.

The maker of Lancome perfume and Garnier shampoo also said it expected to "slightly outperform" the global cosmetics market in 2014, a more modest forecast than its traditional target of outperforming the worldwide market. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)