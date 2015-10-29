PARIS Oct 29 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal on Thursday missed third-quarter sales expectations and said demand for its luxury products had suffered a slowdown in Asia and at airports.

The maker of Lancome and Armani perfume saw its sales rise 3.7 percent like-for-like in the third quarter to Sept. 30 to 5.938 billion euros ($6.51 billion), falling short of the market consensus of 4.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)