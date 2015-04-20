PARIS, April 20 L'Oreal posted a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Monday, helped by the weak euro and resilient demand for luxury goods products such as Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium perfume.

The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up said the market for mass consumer goods, its biggest, had "declined slightly in Western Europe" but was "still growing moderately in North America".

The world's No.1 cosmetics group generated quarterly sales of 6.436 billion euros ($6.93 billion), up 4.0 percent on a like-for-like basis and 5.2 percent at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)