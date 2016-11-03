PARIS Nov 3 Cosmetics giant L'Oreal posted stronger-than-expected sales growth in the third quarter, as a "substantial acceleration" in North America helped make up for weakness in its home market of France.

The maker of Yves Saint Laurent make-up and Armani perfume said sales rose 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to 6.15 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in the three months to Sept.30, beating forecasts of 4.5 percent growth. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)