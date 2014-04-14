UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 14 L'Oreal posted a 2.2 percent drop in first-quarter sales on Monday, held back by slowing demand for its mass market products, which include Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up, particularly in North America.
The French cosmetics giant reported revenue of 5.64 billion euros ($7.79 billion), up 3.5 percent on a like-for-like basis and below market expectations of over 4 percent.
As usual, the group did not give specific guidance other than to say it expected to "achieve another year of growth of sales and profit growth". ($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources