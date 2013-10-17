PARIS Oct 17 L'Oreal said on Thursday it was in exclusive talks to acquire skincare brands Decleor and Carita from Japan's Shiseido, citing promising international growth prospects.

The two brands made combined annual sales of around 100 million euros ($136.64 million) in 2012, L'Oreal said.

L'Oreal said an agreement could be signed "in the coming weeks." No financial terms were disclosed.

($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)