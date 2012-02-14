PARIS Feb 14 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Tuesday that the replacement of Liliane Bettencourt by her grandson on the board of directors signalled the family's continuing commitment to the cosmetics group.

"This transition is also somehow the confirmation of the family's commitment," Agon said, adding that it was "excellent news". (Reporting By James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)