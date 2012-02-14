BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 14 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Tuesday that the replacement of Liliane Bettencourt by her grandson on the board of directors signalled the family's continuing commitment to the cosmetics group.
"This transition is also somehow the confirmation of the family's commitment," Agon said, adding that it was "excellent news". (Reporting By James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for q4 of 2016 to be between approximately $13.4 million to $13.9 million
* On Feb 14, 2017, Peter Roddy resigned, effective March 9, 2017, as vice president, chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: