PARIS Dec 6 The abrupt and unexplained
departure of the head of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute, one of the
most successful and fastest-growing units of L'Oreal,
has left analysts scratching their heads after the French group
confirmed the move on Tuesday.
Several media starting with Women's Wear Daily reported on
Monday that Renaud de Lesquen had left L'Oreal. The French group
confirmed his departure the next day but declined to comment
further.
"We do not have any information about this," a L'Oreal
spokeswoman said.
Lesquen's secretary said he had not been in the office since
the end of November.
The timing of his departure is surprising considering
Lesquen, a seasoned manager who had worked for L'Oreal since
1993, was about to launch Yves Saint Laurent's skincare line in
January, a strategic event for the division.
"This is a surprising departure which comes at a time when
the YSL brand is about to make an important (product) launch,"
CM-CIC Securities said in a note.
Lesquen, chairman of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute since L'Oreal
bought the French brand from PPR in 2008, is credited
with having revamped its make-up and perfume lines with new
products and major advertising campaigns.
YSL is one of the top brands within L'Oreal's luxury
division which has been driving much of the French group's
growth in recent years.
"Given he has done a good job, it is strange that he should
leave, particularly at this time," one London-based analyst
said.
YSL Beaute, known for best-sellers such as Paris and Opium
perfumes, launched two new men's perfumes including L'Homme
Libre this year as well as a new woman's perfume La Parisienne
with an advertising campaign featuring Kate Moss.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; Editing by
David Holmes)