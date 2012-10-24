BRIEF-French PM Cazeneuve says talked briefly with UK PM May about Peugeot-GM, will be discussed further by France and UK

* French pm cazeneuve says talked briefly with uk pm may about peugeot-gm, will be discussed further by france and u.k. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)