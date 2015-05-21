DuPont to get $1.6 bln in asset swap deal with FMC Corp
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
May 21 Camel cigarette brand owner Reynolds American Inc's planned acquisition of smaller rival Lorillard Inc is expected to receive U.S. antitrust clearance as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Hxtr4g)
Reynolds offered to buy Lorillard for $25 billion in last July. A merger will combine the number 2 and number 3 cigarette companies in the United States.
Reynolds, Lorillard and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.