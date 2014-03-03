BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group's board cancels conference call originally scheduled on March 23
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
March 3 U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a bid for rival Lorillard Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The deal is expected to value Lorillard Inc, known for its Newport menthol cigarettes, in excess of $20 billion, the paper reported.
Lorillard shares jumped about 10 percent to $54.07 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about $19.6 billion.
RJ Reynolds has appointed investment bank Lazard to explore the deal but it is unclear if the company is planning to buy all of Lorillard or a part of it, the paper reported. ()
A deal could give RJ Reynolds, whose brands include Camel and Kool cigarettes, more than 35 percent of the North American market, the paper said.
RJ Reynolds and its largest shareholder British American Tobacco declined to comment. BAT, which sells Lucky Strike and Kent cigarettes, owns about 42 percent of RJ Reynolds.
Lorillard could not immediately be reached for comment.
Most U.S. cigarette companies are grappling with declining sales due to government regulation and health-aware consumers and are venturing into the fast-growing electronic cigarettes market.
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm, has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA .
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian education firm Estácio Participações SA has hired ICTS Global Serviços de Consultoria Ltda to investigate a security breach that exposed emails exchanged between a top company executive and a legal adviser, a person briefed on the matter said.