WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission is considering possible settlement terms to allow
Reynolds American to proceed with its $25 billion
acquisition of rival tobacco company Lorillard, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The companies have been meeting with FTC commissioners this
week to discuss the merger, which would combine the nation's
second- and third-largest cigarette makers, the paper reported.
The tobacco firms announced their deal last July, and the
commission has been scrutinizing it closely for potential
antitrust concerns.
