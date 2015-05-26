Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
WASHINGTON May 26 Reynolds American Inc won U.S. antitrust approval on Tuesday for its deal to buy smaller rival Lorillard in a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. cigarette companies.
The Federal Trade Commission said it would allow the deal to go forward in condition that the companies sell four cigarette brands - Winston, Kool, Salem, and Maverick. They will be purchased by Imperial Tobacco Group PLC.
Reynolds, which makes Camel and Pall Mall cigarettes, said in July it would buy Lorillard, which makes Newport, for $27.4 billion. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)
