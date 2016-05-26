(Adds technical issue resolved, comments from officials)
LOS ANGELES May 26 Planes arriving and
departing Los Angeles International Airport were delayed on
Thursday after a problem with air-traffic control software
briefly halted all flights, according to U.S. and local air
traffic officials.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop
for all flights into and out of the airport at about 8 a.m.
PDT(1500 GMT), airport spokeswoman Nancy Castles said in an
email.
At 8:30 a.m. PDT, departures resumed and 30 minutes later
the FAA's air traffic control tower at LAX lifted the ground
stop completely, she said.
"The ground stop has been lifted," FAA spokesman Allen
Kenitzer said in an email. "However, it will take a while to
clear up the residual delays."
Airport officials said on their Twitter page that the delays
were lasting between 30 minutes and 45 minutes.
The delays stemmed from a software issue with the radar
system at a facility in San Diego where air traffic controllers
direct aircraft as they approach the airport, Kenitzer said.
Technicians fixed the problem at 9 a.m. PDT, he said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Additional reporting by Jeffrey
Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)