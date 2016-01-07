(Adds comment from emergency official)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Jan 6 Governor Jerry Brown on
Wednesday declared a Los Angeles-area natural gas leak that has
been sickening nearby residents for more than two months an
emergency, calling for alternatives to stop the underground leak
if existing efforts fail.
Southern California Gas Co, which operates the
well that is the site of the underground methane leak, is trying
to stop it by drilling a relief well to reach a damaged
pipeline, then injecting fluids and heavy mud into it.
The governor's office said in a statement the utility will
need to identify how it will stop the leak if a relief well
fails to seal it - or if the existing leak worsens.
The leak was discovered on Oct. 23 at a well used for
natural gas storage in Aliso Canyon just outside Los Angeles'
Porter Ranch neighborhood, which is home to more than 30,000
people. Thousands of residents were forced to move over the
holidays, with the company underwriting their temporary housing.
Officials from Southern California Gas, a division of Sempra
Energy, say they expect to stop the leak in late
February to late March.
The leak, which state officials have said accounted at its
peak for a fourth of California's 20 million metric tons a year
in greenhouse gas emissions from methane, is believed to have
been caused by a broken injection-well pipe several hundred feet
beneath the surface of the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) field.
Nearby residents have complained of such ailments as
headaches, nausea and respiratory irritation from mercaptans,
the odorants added to natural gas, according to Los Angeles
County health officials. They have said past studies found no
long-term health effects from mercaptans.
The governor's office said it had taken steps to coordinate
the local, state and federal response to the leak, which at last
count was releasing more than 30,300 kilograms of methane per
hour, and stop it as soon as possible.
"It has become so complex and there are so many different
state agencies involved that it needs to be coordinated and
directed in an organized way, like for a disaster," said Kelly
Huston, deputy director of the governor's Office of Emergency
Services.
The emergency declaration by Brown, a Democrat, follows
calls by local officials in Los Angeles for increased state
regulation of gas storage facilities.
The declaration allows the governor's administration, if
necessary, to quickly waive laws in the future to deal with the
crisis, said the governor's spokesman, Evan Westrup.
Residents of Porter Ranch have said they want the gas field
shut down.
The governor, who visited Porter Ranch on Monday, in his
declaration called for regulators to assess the long-term
viability of natural gas storage facilities in California.
"As we have since this incident began, SoCalGas stands
willing and ready to cooperate with the governor's office, all
state and local officials and regulatory agencies," Dennis
Arriola, president and chief executive of the company, said in a
statement.
The storage field is the second largest such facility in the
western United States by capacity.
