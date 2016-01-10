By Phoenix Tso
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 9 Residents of a southern
California community on Saturday implored air quality officials
to force a gas company to take steps to mitigate a natural gas
leak that has reportedly caused health issues and damaged
property since it began three months ago.
The five-member hearing board of the South Coast Air Quality
Management District fielded comments from residents of the Los
Angeles' Porter Ranch neighborhood, home to about 30,000 people,
near a Southern California Gas Co natural gas storage
well where a underground methane leak was discovered Oct. 23.
"It's in my house, it's in my furniture, it's in our
bodies," resident Maureen Capra said.
Capra was one of several residents who testified in front of
the board, which was considering a measure to require the
company to install an abatement system to siphon off and
incinerate some of the spewing methane.
Capra said the leak has caused her family members to deal
with severe nose bleeds, respiratory issues and other health
problems.
"It's killing us. You need to do something," she said.
The hearing was devoted to public comment on the abatement
order. The board plans to reconvene on Jan. 16 to hear arguments
from air quality management district and gas company officials
and then take a vote on the order.
Residents say the stench of gas fumes has sickened scores of
them. At least 2,850 households from the Porter Ranch community
at the edge of the Aliso Canyon facility have been temporary
relocated.
"We know have you been under an extraordinary hardship for
too long," said Edward Camarena, chairman of the air quality
management district.
Officials from Southern California Gas, a division of Sempra
Energy, said they expect to stop the leak within the next month
or two. It is trying to stop it by drilling a relief well to
reach a damaged pipeline, then injecting fluids and heavy mud
into it.
"This is So Cal Gas's highest priority," Robert Wyman, an
attorney for the gas company, told the hearing adding the
company supports the order. He did not address the residents'
complaints about illnesses.
The leak, which state officials have said accounted at its
peak for a fourth of California's 20 million metric tons a year
in greenhouse gas emissions from methane, is believed to have
been caused by a broken injection-well pipe several hundred feet
beneath the surface of the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) field.
Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday declared the gas leak an
emergency, calling for alternatives to stop the underground leak
if existing efforts fail.
(Reporting By Phoenix Tso; Editing by Brendan O'Brien and
Alistair Bell)