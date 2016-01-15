LOS ANGELES Jan 15 California residents
sickened and forced to evacuate their homes because of the
biggest methane gas leak in state history will have a chance
Friday to voice frustrations and demand answers from top
officials at a community meeting.
Neither the state nor the utility have been able to stop the
leak that has affected thousands of residents since it was
detected on Oct. 23 at an underground natural gas storage field
in Porter Ranch in northern Los Angeles.
Environmental activists such as Erin Brockovich have called
it the worst leak in the United States since the 2010 BP oil
spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
"We expect the community to be vocal and to express their
frustration," said Brad Alexander, spokesman for the governor's
Office of Emergency Services.
Southern California Gas Co, one of the country's biggest gas
utilities and a division of San Diego-based Sempra Energy
, has said the leak was caused by a broken injection-well
pipe several hundred feet beneath the surface of the 3,600-acre
field. The company aims to complete a relief well to stop the
leak by late March.
The meeting will mark the highest level delegation of
California officials to the Porter Ranch area since Governor
Jerry Brown visited the site on Jan. 4, prompting him to declare
a state of emergency.
The delegation on Friday evening is expected to include the
director of California's Environmental Protection Agency, the
head of the governor's office of emergency services and the
state's top regulators for oil and gas and for air pollution,
Alexander said.
Southern California Gas Co could not be reached for comment.
