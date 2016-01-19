(Adds reduction in emissions, details)

By Alex Dobuzinskis

LOS ANGELES Jan 18 A natural gas leak that has sickened residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood will be stopped by late February or possibly sooner, the utility that operates the site of the leak said on Monday, after previously indicating the job could take until late March.

Work on the relief well, which the company started drilling on Dec. 4 to stop the leak in Aliso Canyon, is proceeding ahead of schedule, Southern California Gas Co said in a statement.

"Our team of experts has been working around the clock since we started relief well operations in early December and we're pleased with the progress we've made thus far," said Jimmie Cho, senior vice president of gas operations and system integrity for SoCalGas, a division of Sempra Energy.

Company officials had previously said they expected to stop the leak sometime between late February and late March.

The gas leak has forced thousands of residents to relocate, with the company paying their expenses.

Residents in Porter Ranch, a community of more than 30,000 people, have complained of ailments such as headache, nausea and respiratory irritation from mercaptans, the odorants added to natural gas, according to Los Angeles County health officials.

The officials have said past studies found no long-term health effects from mercaptans.

State officials have said the leak, which was first detected on Oct. 23 at the site near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles, accounted at its peak for a fourth of California's 20 million metric tons a year in greenhouse gas emissions from methane.

The California Air Resources Board last week estimated emissions at the leaking well have fallen more than 60 percent since reaching their peak in November.

The cause of the leak is believed to be a broken injection-well pipe several hundred feet beneath the surface of the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) field.

Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Saturday delayed plans to capture and burn off natural gas leaking from the underground well, citing the possible risk of a fire.