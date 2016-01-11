(Adds confirmation from mayor's spokeswoman)

By Alex Dobuzinskis

LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has called for an officer to be criminally charged for shooting to death an unarmed homeless man, a spokeswoman for the mayor said on Monday, after the chief found the officer's life did not appear to be endangered.

The case follows a series of killings of unarmed black men by police that have put law enforcement agencies across the United States under scrutiny over their use of lethal force, especially against minorities.

The May 5, 2015, shooting of Brendon Glenn led to accusations against Los Angeles police by community members who said it was unjustified. Glenn was African-American, and so is officer Clifford Proctor, the policeman who shot him.

Police have said the shooting came after two police officers responded to a report of a person harassing customers outside a restaurant in the beachside Venice neighborhood.

A short time later, they saw Glenn struggling with a person and tried to detain him. A physical altercation ensued, and Proctor shot Glenn to death, police have said.

Chief Beck said days later he had not seen evidence to justify the shooting death of the unarmed man.

Beck has made a recommendation to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey that criminal charges be filed against Proctor, said Connie Llanos, a spokeswoman for the city's mayor.

Mayor Eric Garcetti in a statement said he hoped Beck's recommendation is "considered with the utmost gravity."

"No one is above the law, and whenever use-of-force crosses the line, it is our obligation to make sure that principle is upheld," Garcetti said.

Investigators found Glenn, 29, was on his stomach and attempting to push himself up from the ground when Proctor stepped back and shot him twice, Beck told the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The chief, who was appointed to the position in 2009, told the newspaper it was the first time he had recommended criminal charges against an officer for shooting a person to death.

Larry Hannah, an attorney for Proctor, could not immediately be reached. But he told the L.A. Times that Proctor saw Glenn make a move for his partner's gun.

Video of the scene and eyewitness accounts do not support Proctor's claim, Beck told the paper.

Los Angeles police representatives declined to comment further or make Chief Beck available for an interview and the district attorney's office declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)