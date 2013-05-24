May 24 The city of Los Angeles, California will sell $284.5 million of combined new and refunding wastewater system revenue bonds on June 4, a market source said on Friday.

The sale will consist of $146.610 million of series 2013-A wastewater system revenue bonds, and $137.925 million of refunding series 2013-B wastewater system revenue bonds.

Siebert Brandford Shank & Co is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.