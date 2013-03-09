SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Spending cuts and revenue increases have narrowed Los Angeles' projected budget gap to between $150 million and $165 million from its initial forecast of $216 million, the top fiscal adviser to Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said on Friday.

Changes to the city's pensions aimed at slowing their rising costs are "starting to bear fruit" while improving home sales, home prices and retail sales are strengthening revenue, City Administrative Officer Miguel Santana said in a report to Villaraigosa and city council members.

But the government of the second biggest U.S. city will still face a "daunting challenge" in cutting spending to balance its next fiscal year budget following deep cuts in recent years, Santana said.

Santana's report follows voters in Los Angeles rejecting a ballot measure on Tuesday that proposed raising the city's sales tax to 9.5 percent from 9.0 percent to prevent deeper spending cuts, including cuts to police payrolls.

Los Angeles has cut more than 5,000 city jobs in recent years, eliminated and consolidated some departments and reduced pension and retired city workers' health care expenses to decrease its structural budget deficit.

Spending is projected to exceed revenue over the next four fiscal years, which would leave Los Angeles with a $265 million deficit in its 2016-2017 year.