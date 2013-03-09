SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Spending cuts and revenue
increases have narrowed Los Angeles' projected budget gap to
between $150 million and $165 million from its initial forecast
of $216 million, the top fiscal adviser to Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa said on Friday.
Changes to the city's pensions aimed at slowing their rising
costs are "starting to bear fruit" while improving home sales,
home prices and retail sales are strengthening revenue, City
Administrative Officer Miguel Santana said in a report to
Villaraigosa and city council members.
But the government of the second biggest U.S. city will
still face a "daunting challenge" in cutting spending to balance
its next fiscal year budget following deep cuts in recent years,
Santana said.
Santana's report follows voters in Los Angeles rejecting a
ballot measure on Tuesday that proposed raising the city's sales
tax to 9.5 percent from 9.0 percent to prevent deeper spending
cuts, including cuts to police payrolls.
Los Angeles has cut more than 5,000 city jobs in recent
years, eliminated and consolidated some departments and reduced
pension and retired city workers' health care expenses to
decrease its structural budget deficit.
Spending is projected to exceed revenue over the next four
fiscal years, which would leave Los Angeles with a $265 million
deficit in its 2016-2017 year.