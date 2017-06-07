BRIEF-Libord Finance allots 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says allotted 4 million shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 The United States has intervened in a lawsuit accusing the city of Los Angeles of falsely certifying that millions of dollars of federal funds it received were being used to build housing accessible to people with disabilities, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
The lawsuit had originally been filed by a wheelchair user on behalf of the United States, accusing Los Angeles and the city's Community Redevelopment Agency of violating the federal False Claims Act, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Excitement over China's MSCI's inclusion continued to spur Chinese equities on Thursday, with banking shares taking the baton from consumer players in driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.