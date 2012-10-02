Oct 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the credit
rating on Los Angeles County, California to 'AA' from 'AA-", with a stable
outlook, citing strong reserves and "large, deep and diverse economic base".
The rating agency said in a statement issued late on Monday that the
long-term rating on Los Angeles County's appropriation-backed debt was also
raised to "AA-" from 'A+". It also assigned its "AA-" long-term rating to the
Los Angeles County Public Works financing Authority's series 2012 lease revenue
bonds.
The rating agency cited the county's very strong general fund reserves which
are maintained by controlled costs and minimal revenue declines.