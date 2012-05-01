May 1 The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team completed its $2 billion sale to Guggenheim Baseball Partners LLC and emerged from bankruptcy, the team said on Tuesday.

The deal is the richest in U.S. sports history and ends a contentious 10-month Chapter 11 bankruptcy that pitted former team owner Frank McCourt against Major League Baseball in a battle for control of the Dodgers. The Dodgers new ownership group includes basketball great Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

