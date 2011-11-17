* Team's broadcaster says Dodgers abusing bankruptcy
* Fox Sports opposes changes to its negotiating rights
* Team says Fox will lose in court
By Tom Hals
Nov 17 Fox Sports wants the Los Angeles Dodgers
thrown out of bankruptcy, saying the baseball team is using
Chapter 11 to enrich club owner Frank McCourt.
Earlier this month McCourt ended a bitter feud with Major
League Baseball over control of the team. As part of that deal,
he agreed to sell the team and the league agreed to drop its
opposition to the team's plan to sell future media rights, a
source told Reuters. [ID:nN1E7AB09W]
Selling the media rights is expected to enhance the value
of the team ahead of a sale and ultimately put more money in
McCourt's pocket.
While that agreement settled one legal battle, it opened a
new one pitting the team against Fox, which broadcasts Dodgers
games. In order to sell the media rights to games beginning in
2014, the team plans to alter an exclusive negotiating period
with Fox, which operates as Prime Ticket.
The broadcaster opposes those changes, saying in a court
filing late Wednesday that they are being done "to transfer
additional economic value from Prime Ticket to McCourt."
Fox has also accused the team of contacting other potential
bidders for the media rights, violating Fox's exclusive
negotiating right. [ID:nN1E7AF17Z]
Fox, a division of News Corp (NWSA.O), asked the court to
postpone a hearing on the Dodgers' media rights request until
it considers the request to end the bankruptcy. Fox said it
intends to file that request shortly.
The Dodgers said in a statement that Fox wanted to postpone
the media rights hearing because "they are not prepared for the
hearing or they think they will lose."
"Given that the (media rights) motion has been pending for
roughly two months, there is no excuse if they are not
prepared. That means they think they will lose," the statement
said.
The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy in June after the MLB
commissioner, Bud Selig, rejected the team's proposal to sell
the rights to broadcast its games for $3 billion.
While McCourt and Selig have agreed to a settlement, they
have not said how they plan to sell the team in a way that
satisfies both sides.
The bankruptcy case is In re:Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No.11-12010.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
John Wallace)