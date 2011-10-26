* Four day hearing postponed to Nov. 29 from Oct. 31

* Judge gives no explanation for postponement

Oct 26 The judge overseeing the Los Angeles Dodgers bankruptcy postponed four days of hearings that would have helped determine if the team remained under the control of owner Frank McCourt.

Wednesday's one-sentence order said the hearings were adjourned to Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. It did not say why it was postponed. The hearings were scheduled to begin on Monday.

Judge Kevin Gross scheduled the hearings on Sept. 30 to cut through the "harsh allegations" in the case and reach a prompt resolution so the team could use the off-season to prepare for the 2012 schedule.

The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy in June after Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, rejected the team's proposed deal to sell its broadcast rights to generate desperately needed cash.

The Dodgers plan to get out of Chapter 11 by striking a new deal to sell the media rights and then have the judge overrule league objections.

The league has argued that the only way to end the bankruptcy is to force McCourt to sell the team.

Gross appointed a mediator in July to try to strike a settlement between the league and McCourt.

The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware. Editing by Robert MacMillan)