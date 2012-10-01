Oct 1 The Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles, California, is expected to price $480 million in two issues, said a market source.

The sale includes $130 million Series A power system revenue bonds which are expected to sell on Thursday, October 4, and $350 million Series B power system revenue bonds which are expected to price Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

The lead underwriter of the sales is De La Rosa & Co., the source said.