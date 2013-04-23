WARSAW, April 23 Poland's troubled flag carrier LOT expects to have its two grounded Boeing Dreamliners returning to service by mid-June and to receive the third Dreamliner around the same time, the airline said on Tuesaday.

LOT, the first European airline to take delivery of Boeing's trouble-plagued jets before they were grounded due to battery issues, said it would seek damages from the U.S. manufacturer.

"We estimate directly losses at several dozen million zlotys. There are also other more difficult ones to asses, such as the damages to our brand," LOT spokesman Marek Klucinski said.