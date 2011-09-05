* Loterias to hold early stage meetings with investors - sources

* Prospectus expected to be approved towards the end of the month

* Volatile equity markets push others to hold off launching deals

MADRID/LONDON, Sept 5 Spain's state lottery will begin meeting investors this week to gauge sentiment towards its planned listing, two sources close to the deal said, as preparations for the fundraising continued despite dire equity markets.

Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, expected to raise at least 7 billion euros ($9.9 billion) from a 30 percent stake sale and rival Glencore as the biggest listing this year, will see investors in London and Zurich from Tuesday, one of the sources said on Monday.

The launch of formal premarketing was not due until at least the second half of the month, the sources said, with the prospectus for the listing expected to be approved around the end of September.

Books on the offering, around 60 percent of which has been slated to be sold to retail investos, will likely open at the start of October, ahead of a stock market debut around Oct. 18-20.

Loterias is pushing ahead with its offering in spite of several weeks of volatile equity markets which, bankers say, have led several companies to postpone plans to float.

Seen as the jewel in the crown of the Spain's privatisation programme, Loterias is considered a relatively defensive stock, having made a profit of 3 billion euros in 2009, up 3.5 percent on the previous year despite the economic downturn, and is offering a high dividend yield.

The government is also keen to see the deal go through ahead of elections on Nov. 20.

BBVA , Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs , JP Morgan , Santander and UBS are global co-ordinators, while Citi , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.704 euro) (Reporting by Judy MacInnes and Kylie MacLellan)