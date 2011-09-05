* Loterias to hold early stage meetings with investors -
sources
* Prospectus expected to be approved towards the end of the
month
* Volatile equity markets push others to hold off launching
deals
MADRID/LONDON, Sept 5 Spain's state lottery will
begin meeting investors this week to gauge sentiment towards its
planned listing, two sources close to the deal said, as
preparations for the fundraising continued despite dire equity
markets.
Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, expected to raise at least 7
billion euros ($9.9 billion) from a 30 percent stake sale and
rival Glencore as the biggest listing this year, will
see investors in London and Zurich from Tuesday, one of the
sources said on Monday.
The launch of formal premarketing was not due until at least
the second half of the month, the sources said, with the
prospectus for the listing expected to be approved around the
end of September.
Books on the offering, around 60 percent of which has been
slated to be sold to retail investos, will likely open at the
start of October, ahead of a stock market debut around Oct.
18-20.
Loterias is pushing ahead with its offering in spite of
several weeks of volatile equity markets which, bankers say,
have led several companies to postpone plans to float.
Seen as the jewel in the crown of the Spain's privatisation
programme, Loterias is considered a relatively defensive stock,
having made a profit of 3 billion euros in 2009, up 3.5 percent
on the previous year despite the economic downturn, and is
offering a high dividend yield.
The government is also keen to see the deal go through ahead
of elections on Nov. 20.
BBVA , Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan , Santander and UBS
are global co-ordinators, while Citi , Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.704 euro)
(Reporting by Judy MacInnes and Kylie MacLellan)