LONDON, Sept 19 Spain has kicked off pre-marketing for its planned listing of a 30 percent stake in state-owned lottery operator Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

The sale, set to be Spain's largest ever initial public offering (IPO), is expected to raise around 7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) for state coffers.

Analysts will spend around two weeks meeting with investors to market the offering, the sources said, before the company sets a price range for its shares in either late September of early October.

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)