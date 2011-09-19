LONDON, Sept 19 Spain has kicked off
pre-marketing for its planned listing of a 30 percent stake in
state-owned lottery operator Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, two
sources close to the deal said on Monday.
The sale, set to be Spain's largest ever initial public
offering (IPO), is expected to raise around 7 billion euros
($9.7 billion) for state coffers.
Analysts will spend around two weeks meeting with investors
to market the offering, the sources said, before the company
sets a price range for its shares in either late September of
early October.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)