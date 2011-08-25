* Net profit $87 million, below forecast

* Operating profit in line with expectations (Adds details, background)

WARSAW Aug 25 Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos swung to a lower-than-expected second-quarter net profit of $87 million, the company said on Thursday, as financial costs exceeded market expectations.

Lotos' second-quarter net profit reached 253 million zlotys ($87 million), surging from a prior year's 646 million net loss, but falling short of 310 million zlotys expected by the market.

Operating profit rose to 321 million zlotys in the quarter and was nearly in line with market expectations.

The refiner earlier this year finished its ambitious capacity upgrade programme which significantly increased its debt load to some 6.6 billion zlotys and increased impact of financial costs on the company's profits.

Thanks to the upgrade Lotos increased its refining volume by 11 percent, but refining margins were 35 percent lower than a year ago.

Lotos shed some 12 percent of its value this year, but nevertheless its stock outperformed Warsaw's main index WIG20 . ($1 = 2.889 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)