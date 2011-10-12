WARSAW Oct 12 Lotos , Poland's No.2 refiner, will likely to miss its full-year net profit forecast of 1 billion zlotys ($315 million) due to the currency's weakening against the dollar, daily Parkiet reported, quoting the company's chief financial officer.

Mariusz Machajewski told Parkiet that the zloty's weakening was likely to cause a one-off accounting charge of several hundred million zlotys due to revaluation of dollar-denominated debt.

"I do not think this is a negative signal for responsible investors because the zloty ... will not impact our core activities," Machajewski told Parkiet. "Our operating result will be good."

In September, Lotos's chief executive reiterated that the company expected net profit to exceed 1 billion zlotys this year on increased refining capacities after a major overhaul of the refinery. ($1 = 3.172 zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)