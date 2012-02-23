* Extraction from Yme now 3-1/2 yrs behind original schedule

WARSAW, Feb 23 Polish refiner Lotos booked a $74 million loss on its North Sea upstream projects on Thursday and warned its main oilfield won't become operational until next year, fuelling concerns over its efforts to offset poor refining performance.

Lotos also posted a smaller-than-expected 63 percent net profit drop in the fourth quarter, but this came on the back of a revaluation of its oil reserves rather than the strength of its underlying business, analysts said.

As part of a bid to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and dependence on the fickle refining business, Lotos has been seeking to develop an upstream business and holds stakes in several foreign projects.

Lotos controls 20 percent in the Norwegian offshore Yme oilfield, designed to produce at a peak 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Yme is operated by Talisman Energy, which holds a 60 percent stake, while Norske AEDC and Wintershall each have 10 percent stakes.

"After the last information from the operator we adopted an assumption that extraction from Yme would start at the beginning of 2013," Lotos Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Machajewski told analysts in a teleconference.

Lotos bought its first share in Yme in 2008 and originally expected the launch of extraction in the second half of 2009. Its last forecast saw production start by the middle of this year.

Talisman earlier warned Yme could remain offline in 2012.

Lotos said it earned 94 million zlotys in the last three months of last year compared to 56 million zlotys predicted by analysts. A revaluation of oil reserves boosted the group's results by 348 million zlotys.

The group's refining and retail business combined brought a mere 6 million zlotys to the group's operating profit as increased crude oil prices, now at their 9-month highs, ate into refining margins.

"January was very good, but we are observing a large decline in margins in February. As long as crude oil prices remain high, we can only expect small improvement," Machajewski said.

"We see the possibility of improving our refining results, but by better utilisation, optimisation of our assets, rather than an improving macroeconomic situation."

In January the group set out a cost-cutting campaign, expecting to save 220 million zlotys this year by halting some investments and trimming administration, marketing and sponsoring expenses.

By 1021 GMT, Lotos shares edged up 0.74 percent in a nearly flat market. The group's share price is up 16 percent this year, compared to a 9 percent growth of the Warsaw's main index. ($1 = 3.1663 Polish zlotys) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)