(Adds quotes, analyst, detail)

WARSAW Dec 20 The Polish Treasury said on Tuesday it received no binding offers for its controlling stake in the country's second-biggest refiner, Lotos, and will now consider floating the stake on the Warsaw bourse.

Earlier on Tuesday sources told Reuters the troubled privatisation, which already saw its deadline for filing binding offers postponed, may come apart due to falling margins at Lotos refiners, the company's indebtedness and adverse market conditions.

"The circumstances that influenced postponement of the deadline have not improved -- prolonged turbulence in the euro zone makes finalising this type of transaction impossible," the ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the policy of supporting Polish capital markets and Warsaw as a regional financial hub, the Treasury will consider the possibility of using the Warsaw Stock Exchange for further privatisation of the company.".

Poland holds a 53 percent stake in Lotos. Analysts speculated before the news that Warsaw could revive plans to tie it up with Poland's largest refiner, the state-owned PKN Orlen , should the latest drive to sell the Lotos stake go nowhere.

Poland has secured nearly 13 billion zlotys ($3.83 billion)in privatisation revenue this year, versus a planned 15 billion and another 10 billion next year.

"Lotos is for sale anyway so it's reasonable of the Treasury to seek other routes. Alternatively, it could merge two local units or sell via the bourse," said Pawel Burzynski, analyst at DM BZ WBK.

"The bourse information will be a surprise and Lotos shares face losses during Wednesday."

Lotos shares are down some 36.5 percent on the year.

($1 = 3.3960 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Hulmes)